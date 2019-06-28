SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Rep. Denyc Boles has relinquished her House seat to become Oregon’s 12th Republican state senator.

Boles attended a swearing-in ceremony Friday incCentral Oregon. She was appointed by local county commissioners to replace former Sen. Jackie Winters. Winters died of cancer last month and represented the capitol city of Salem.

Boles’ swearing in ceremony took place shortly after Republicans announced they would end a walkout over climate legislation that’s shut down the Senate for nine days.

County officials have 30 days to appoint Boles’ successor in the House.