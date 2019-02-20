BEND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon woman was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for hitting and killing a cyclist while driving under the influence.
KTVZ-TV reports Deschutes County Circuit Judge Michael Adler sentenced 42-year-old Shantel Witt on Tuesday, telling the court that it was the “most extreme reckless endangerment case” he had ever seen.
Witt was convicted earlier this month of first-degree manslaughter and other charges for the death of 38-year-old Marika Stone.
The Bend dentist was riding with two friends east of the city when Witt slammed into her in December 2017.
Most Read Local Stories
- Seattle household net worth ranks among top in nation — but wealth doesn't reach everyone | FYI Guy
- Hoping for no snow? King and Snohomish counties could see some Wednesday.
- Eyman charged with misdemeanor theft; attorneys call chair's removal from store an accident
- Renton's freeway carpool lanes make a $197 million connection this week
- Surprise! If you get a call from this man, it’s no scam. The state really has money for you.
Prosecutors say Witt was on nearly a dozen prescription drugs, including her dog’s anxiety pills, at the time of the crash.
Witt apologized in court, telling Stone’s family that she hopes one day they can forgive her.
___
Information from: KTVZ-TV, http://www.ktvz.com/