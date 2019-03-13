PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon woman who is one of two defendants in an ongoing hate crime trial has entered a guilty plea.
The Oregonian reports that 37-year-old Colleen Catherine Hunt has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.
Hunt is scheduled to be sentenced March 19 on the charge that carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 10 years.
Hunt and 40-year-old Russell Orlando Courtier are accused of the 2016 killing of 19-year-old Larnell Bruce Jr. in a Portland suburb.
Most Read Local Stories
- 'What next? Biblical plagues?' Blizzard killed 1,850 cows, and Yakima Valley farmers are reeling VIEW
- The worst distracted driving in Washington isn't happening in Seattle, according to a new study
- With Columbia Street ramp gone, viaduct demolition turns to the double-deck mainline VIEW
- Huge "sturgeon ball" in Columbia a mystery
- End of the Seattle boom? Flow of new residents to King County on the decline, records show | FYI Guy
Authorities say Hunt was a passenger in a Jeep driven by Courtier and encouraged him as he drove into Bruce following a fight with Courtier in front of a convenience store.
A grand jury indicted both of them on charges of murder, hit-and-run driving and intimidation.
Intimidation is a hate crime under Oregon law.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com