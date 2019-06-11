SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon could become the lastest state in the nation to prohibit single-use plastic shopping bags.

The Senate voted 17-12 to prohibit grocery stores and restaurants from providing plastic checkout bags. Stores will still able to offer recyclable plastic and paper bags for a minimum 5-cent fee.

The bill will go to the governor after the House approves some technical changes.

Plastic bags are one of the most common types of beach litter. The World Economic Forum reports 8 million metric tons of plastic enter the ocean each year.

Republicans took issue with the fee saying it punished consumers. Some also said single-use bags are more sanitary.

California was the first state to prohibit plastic bags with New York state following suit earlier this year. Hawaii bans all types of single-use bags, both paper and plastic.