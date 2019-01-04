PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has sought to delay some high-profile civil cases in Oregon – including a lawsuit filed by the widow of refuge takeover spokesman Robert “LaVoy” Finicum – as the federal government shutdown continues.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports federal courts in the state remain open and operating, with court funding available through Jan. 11.

After that date, if funding isn’t restored, payments would be in jeopardy for jurors, court reporters, public defenders and probation officers and likely would force changes in court operations.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Asphaug says Oregon’s U.S. Attorney’s Office has furloughed a little over one-third of its approximately 130-member staff.

Federal prosecutors and support staff who are showing up to work in Oregon aren’t getting paid, except for U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams.

