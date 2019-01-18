SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Transportation Director Matthew Garrett says he will resign from the Oregon Department of Transportation by the end of June.
The agency said Friday that Garrett has been with ODOT 22 years and has been in the top job for 13 years.
He is the longest-serving department of transportation director in the nation and has led ODOT under three governors.
Gov. Kate Brown says Garrett led Oregon through the implementation of an historic transportation package and will be missed.
The Oregon Transportation Commission has the authority to hire a new ODOT director.
The department has 4,700 employees.