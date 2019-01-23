PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The new mayor of a small town in western Oregon is little different than the previous ones — he just celebrated his 19th birthday.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Benjamin Simons was sworn into office earlier this month to become Yoncalla’s youngest mayor.

Simons was elected in a three-person race in November while he was serving as a city council member in the town of about 1,000 people.

Simons says his age is not “something that should hinder my success as mayor.”

In addition to his city duties, Simons is completing his certification to become a volunteer firefighter, and he attends school full-time at Umpqua Community College.

He plans to transfer to the University of Oregon to study business after he earns an associate degree and finishes his two-year term in office.

