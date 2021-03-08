SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon leaders plan to spend up to $325 million in state and federal money to help fill the gaps in students’ pandemic-year learning with summer programs.

Gov. Kate Brown and legislative leaders announced Monday that they will devote $250 million in state money to the effort of making up educational ground lost amid COVID-19 shutdowns and remote learning, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. They’ll also add $75 million in federal money to that effort.

The largest expenditure will be $90 million for grants that will add summer enrichment activities for students in grades K-8. Another $72 million will be for grants districts can use to help high school students catch up over the summer.

Last week, the governor ordered all Oregon public schools to provide in-person instruction this spring. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade must return to campus on or before the week of March 29, and students in grades 6-12 must be back before the week of April 19.