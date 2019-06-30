SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon will work to clean up diesel emissions from heavy-duty trucks in its most urban areas.

Senators voted 16-11 Sunday to send the controversial measure to the governor’s desk. It requires medium-and heavy-duty diesel trucks and buses in the state’s three most populated counties to phase-out older vehicle engines. Heavy-duty trucks titled in these counties must be model year 2007 or newer by 2025. Newer models release fewer emissions into the air.

The measure also includes grant money to help some trucks transition to newer engines. Gov. Kate Brown is expected to sign.

The bill proved controversial among rural communities. Loggers and truckers protested at the Capitol last week expressing concerns that the proposal would put them out of business.