SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service in Oregon will receive more than $262 million in federal disaster funding to help with wildfire recovery.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the money is part of a $1.1 billion disaster assistance bill that passed last year to help regions across the country recover from a variety of natural disasters over the last three years.

Oregon’s Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, both Democrats, supported the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act of 2021, which passed in September with more than a billion dollars in funding for recovery efforts after wildfires, hurricanes, tornadoes and other natural disasters.

More than a million acres of land across Oregon burned in the Labor Day wildfires in 2020, calling attention to the need to manage trees and brush in federal forests to reduce the risk of wildfire.