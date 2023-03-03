PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon will soon drop its mask mandate in health care settings, state health officials said Friday, moving to lift one of the last major masking requirements aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Starting April 3, health care workers, patients and visitors will no longer be required to wear a mask in facilities including hospitals, urgent care centers and dental and doctors’ offices. The mandate has been in place since August 2021.

The decision came as data in recent weeks has shown decreases in circulation of COVID-19, RSV and the flu, the three respiratory viruses that triggered a surge in visits to hospitals last fall, state epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger said in a news release from the Oregon Health Authority.

Health care facilities and local public health agencies will have a month to prepare for the change and adjust their safety policies accordingly.

Some health care settings may decide to continue requiring masks even after the statewide requirement is lifted, according to the news release.