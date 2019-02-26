SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is set to become the first state in the nation to impose mandatory rent control.
A measure passed the Democratically-controlled state House by a vote of 35 to 25 on Tuesday. Landlords would only be allowed to raise rent a limited amount once per year under the bill, which previously passed the Senate.
Oregon is suffering from a severe housing crisis as tens of thousands are pouring into a state that’s considered one of the nation’s top moving destinations. Residents say that’s caused skyrocketing rent and they are in danger of losing their homes. They also say a lack of affordable housing prevents them from moving elsewhere.
The bill now heads to the governor, who has said she would sign it. The measure will take effect immediately.
