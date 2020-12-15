PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s eviction moratorium generally appears to be working as intended, holding off evictions that are expected with the coronavirus-related economic crisis.

But some tenant advocates have said recently the ban on no-cause evictions has fueled a rise in tenant harassment, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Advocates said it’s because landlords who for now can’t evict tenants formally through the courts are instead pressuring tenants until they feel they have to move out.

The Community Alliance of Tenants executive director Kim McCarty says landlords mostly are respecting the moratorium now but their phones are ringing off the hook with tenants who are confused about their future.

Hard numbers on reports of tenant harassment statewide or in Portland don’t exist, advocates said. Unlike some other cities, Portland’s Housing Bureau does not track harassment reports nor does the Community Alliance of Tenants, which works with renters across the state.

However, in a recent report on housing insecurity during the pandemic, the Community Alliance of Tenants and Portland State University captured a snapshot of the number of tenants facing harassment in July, three months after the state’s moratorium began. Out of 460 renters surveyed, 22% reported: “hostile, harassing, or threatening behavior from landlords or property managers.” That rate jumped to 32% for tenants who identified as Black, Indigenous or People of Color.

Oregon Public Broadcasting spoke with seven tenants with backlogged rent who believed their landlords were taking extrajudicial steps to push them out the door. One of them was Cheryl Davis, a housekeeper who lives in a 2-bedroom apartment, who said her landlord sent her neighbor to her doorstep four times between July and September to hassle her for rent payments, refusing to leave until she shut the door. She eventually called the police.