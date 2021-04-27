KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Tech’s faculty union has gone on strike.

Picket lines were seen Monday on the Klamath Falls and Wilsonville campuses, The Herald and News reported. By noon, roughly 100 people, including some students, held signs and chanted near the school’s main entrance.

The scene marked the first faculty-wide strike in the history of higher education in Oregon, the newspaper reported.

According to Oregon Tech, classes will continue as scheduled, despite the lack of professors. Erin Foley, dean of students, said classes will be covered by full-time faculty who have not gone on strike, part-time faculty and other instructors brought in from outside the university system.

President Nagi Naganathan said the school remains optimistic that an agreement can be reached.

Faculty union spokesperson Kari Lundgren said the union and administration bargained through the weekend and into Monday. Her team heard at 5:45 a.m. that administration had rejected their last proposal, which Lundgren said meant a strike would be called.

Lundgren said she was “pleasantly surprised” by the turnout on the picket line, which she said represented a wide variety of departments and disciplines. Faculty, even those who are not striking, said they had been locked out of their emails.