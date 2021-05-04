CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State University has announced that it will require COVID-19 vaccinations before the fall term.

The university in Corvallis said Tuesday students and employees who study and work onsite at the university’s locations must be vaccinated.

“As we advance our plans to resume traditional on-site and in-person activities for the 2021-22 academic year, high rates of vaccination among our students, faculty and staff are needed to help improve the safety and well-being of our community,” Interim President Becky Johnson said in a statement.

OSU’s vaccination requirement plans were informed by state and federal guidance related to vaccines, advice from public health experts, and guidance from other organizations, such as the American College Health Association, the statement said.

Elsewhere in Oregon, the University of Portland, Willamette University, and Lewis and Clark College have also announced vaccine requirements as has the University of Washington and Washington State University.

Nationally more than 100 colleges and universities have announced vaccination requirements for students and/or employees, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education.