CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon State University faculty researcher has been arrested on suspicion of sex crimes allegedly committed in Virginia.

The Corvallis Gazette-Times reports that 66-year-old Brett Tyler was booked into Benton County Jail on Thursday, Oct. 7.

Tyler was the director of the Center for Quantitative Life Sciences at OSU. He has worked at the university since January 2012.

OSU spokesman Steve Clark said Tyler resigned as director of Center for Quantitative Life Sciences. Tyler also resigned from the university effective Nov. 30.

“We’re aware of this arrest and we will cooperate fully with investigations into this matter,” Clark said.

According to court documents, Tyler is charged in Virginia with two counts of forcible sodomy, two counts of taking indecent liberties with children and one count of aggravated sexual battery.

An attempt to determine which attorney represents Tyler wasn’t immediately successful.

Benton County Circuit Court Judge Matthew Donohue set Tyler’s bail at $200,000. He was released on bail on Monday, Oct. 11.