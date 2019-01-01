BEND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials are working to redirect hepatitis A prevention strategies toward homeless populations following a shift in how outbreaks of the disease occur.
The Bulletin reports the Oregon Health Authority has purchased additional hepatitis A vaccines this year, distributing them to county health departments in areas with large homeless populations.
Previously, hepatitis A outbreaks were mostly linked to international travelers or foodborne outbreaks, with infections occurring mainly in children.
National rates of the disease spiked in 2016 and 2017 as outbreaks were found to largely affect adults over the age of 40, particularly those who were homeless.
Most Read Local Stories
- 'Bucolic' Whidbey Island surprised at skinhead headlines — and recent Lynnwood assault VIEW
- 'It was simply an accident': Grieving Conway family gets both support, criticism after toddler is swept away by Skagit River
- Man killed in officer-involved shooting in North Seattle
- New Year's Eve in Seattle: A break from the rain, free bus rides, Space Needle fireworks show
- 2019 begins in Seattle with fireworks and a light show VIEW
Oregon has documented 20 cases of the disease through November 2018. Four of the cases last year involved people younger than age 40.
___
Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com