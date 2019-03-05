SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney is taking a 10-day medical leave to recover from a flare-up of an existing eye condition.
Spokeswoman Carol Currie confirmed Tuesday that Courtney is suffering from a recurrence of thyroid eye disease. It is an autoimmune condition that causes eye swelling, irritation and decreased vision.
Currie said doctors warned the 75-year-old that his condition will worsen “if he doesn’t take the time to recover properly.”
Senate President Tempore Laurie Monnes Anderson will manage day-to-day operations until he returns.
Most Read Local Stories
- Overloading, heavy ice and an open hatch: Coast Guard details what sank the Seattle-based Destination WATCH
- Seattle drivers seem to like the new Highway 99 tunnel — but they have a few complaints
- HIV is reported cured in a second patient, a milestone in the global AIDS epidemic
- In Bothell, another fight between a growing UW campus and its neighbors
- First lady visits Microsoft to discuss online safety for kids VIEW