SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney is taking a 10-day medical leave to recover from a flare-up of an existing eye condition.

Spokeswoman Carol Currie confirmed Tuesday that Courtney is suffering from a recurrence of thyroid eye disease. It is an autoimmune condition that causes eye swelling, irritation and decreased vision.

Currie said doctors warned the 75-year-old that his condition will worsen “if he doesn’t take the time to recover properly.”

Senate President Tempore Laurie Monnes Anderson will manage day-to-day operations until he returns.