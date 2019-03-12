SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Senate overwhelmingly approved a measure requiring schools to teach students about the Holocaust and other acts of genocide.
Senators voted 27-0 on Tuesday to include the Holocaust as part of the statewide social studies curriculum. A recent poll found that two-thirds of American millennials surveyed could not identify what Auschwitz is.
Only 10 states require some level of Holocaust and genocide education in the classroom. Chief sponsor of the bill Sen. Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, said that more education is needed to combat the “recent increase in anti-Semitic violence and hate speech” across the country.
The measure now goes to the House for approval.
