Dozens of petitions seeking to take away guns from potentially dangerous individuals were filed in Oregon during the first year of its new law.

Data provided by the Oregon Judicial Department shows 74 petitions for extreme risk protection orders were filed in 2018.

About two-thirds were filed by law enforcement officials, and one-third by family or household members. One petition was filed by an employer.

If a court finds “clear and convincing” evidence of a threat, a final order can be issued that takes away a person’s gun rights for up to one year.

Typically, most petitions are granted, but data on that was not available.