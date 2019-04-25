EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A judge has given a former college campus security officer a federal life sentence for terrorizing a 19-year-old woman by carjacking her at gunpoint in Oregon and forcing her to accompany him to California after having killed another woman.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Michael J. McShane Thursday veered from sentencing guidelines to issue the life sentence for what he called Edwin Lara’s “brutal crime spree.”

The uncommon federal sentence marks Lara’s second life prison term. The 34-year-old man was sentenced in Oregon last year to life without parole for the 2016 killing of Kaylee Sawyer in Bend. Prosecutors say Lara then kidnapped a woman in Salem and drove to California where he was accused of shooting and injuring a man.

Lara’s defense lawyer Mark Sabitt had argued that the federal sentence was unnecessary.

