PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials reported 989 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday — the state’s highest daily case count since mid-January.

The spike follows Oregon’s fourth consecutive week of surging daily cases and increasing hospitalizations. According to most recent data from the state health authority, last week there was a 27% increase in cases. The state’s positivity rate is 5.3%.

Since the start of the pandemic, Oregon officials have recorded 177,134 COVID-19 cases. The state’s death toll is 2,466.

More than 1 million people in Oregon, or about one-fourth of the state’s population, have been fully vaccinated. On Monday, anyone 16 or older became eligible for the shots.

Although eligibility has opened up, health officials continue to warn that the virus, including variants, continues to spread through communities, senior living centers, workplaces, homes and even the state Capitol building. On Tuesday, officials canceled floor sessions for the rest of the week in the Oregon House of Representatives after someone in the building tested positive for COVID-19.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has warned businesses will be shut down again if hospitals become inundated with patients.

On Monday, the governor announced that 10 counties are moving into the ‘high risk’ category, which implements more COVID-19 restrictions, including decreased capacity in restaurants and gyms.