SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon authorities have reported 168 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday , bringing the state to 10,395 known cases.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports most new cases were in the Portland metro area.

The Oregon Health Authority didn’t report any new coronavirus-related deaths. The number of people confirmed to have died from the virus in Oregon is 215.

As of Monday, 183 people are hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state, including 26 who are on ventilators.