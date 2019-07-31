PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials have confirmed an increase in traffic-related fatalities of older pedestrians in Oregon’s largest city.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday that Portland officials say people 65 years and older account for about 12% of the population, but make up more than one-quarter of pedestrian deaths since 2010.

Officials say a citywide analysis revealed Portland matched the 34-person traffic death toll of 2018 in less than seven months this year.

Officials say the majority of fatal crashes involving pedestrians occur when people legally walking in the street are hit by drivers.

City officials say larger sports utility vehicles could be contributing to the numbers.

Officials say the speed limit on all residential streets was reduced to 20 mph (32 kph) earlier this year.

