By
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Or. (AP) — Oregon health officials reported 868 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 Sunday and two more deaths.

The state is experiencing a spike in coronavirus infections and has reached record high positivity rates and hospitalizations in November. Oregon has surpassed more than 1,000 cases a day twice this month.

The state total was 56,880 cases on Sunday. The two new deaths were those of an 81-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman, both in Umatilla County.

On Friday, Gov. Kate Brown announced a two-week “freeze” of new restrictions aimed and slowing the spread of the disease. Restaurants and bars will be limited to take-out only and there will be closures of gyms, indoor and outdoor recreational facilities.

The freeze will take effect starting Nov. 18 through Dec. 2.

The Associated Press

Most Read Local Stories