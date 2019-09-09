SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s first public records advocate announced her resignation, saying Gov. Kate Brown’s office abused its authority, contrary to the transparency and accountability mission that she was hired to advance.

Ginger McCall said in a letter Monday to Brown that when she accepted the governor’s appointment in January 2018, it was with the understanding that the Office of the Public Records Advocate was to operate independently and with a mandate to serve the public interest.

Instead, McCall says Brown’s top lawyer, Misha Isaak, pressured her to represent the governor’s interests, while not telling anyone that she was doing so.

McCall said she believe these actions constitute an abuse of authority.

She is leaving on Oct. 11.

Brown’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.