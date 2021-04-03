PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon police on Saturday shot and killed a man they said was trespassing into a Corvallis hotel and trying to get into guests’ rooms.

A Days Inn hotel employee had told dispatchers that the man was acting aggressively and trying to access rooms that were not his, the Corvallis Police Department said.

The man had a knife, police said. They shot him some time after making contact with him.

The man, a 32-year-old Philomath resident, died at the scene. The police did not detail the circumstances that led to the shooting, the Oregonian reported. They said officers were involved in the shooting but did not say how many fired their weapons or how many shots were fired.

The officers have been put on administrative leave, pending an investigation by Albany police.