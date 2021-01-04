PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A sketch of the child whose body was found in rural Lincoln County in December was released on Monday.

KOIN reports that police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the young girl.

“We just need to give this girl closure. We need someone to come forward,” Oregon State Police Captain Tim Fox told KOIN.

The remains of the child were discovered Dec. 10 in the area of a scenic rest stop along the heavily wooded H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor in Lincoln County.

Authorities say they believe that the girl, who died at least a month before her body was found, was between 6 ½ and 10 years old. She was about 3-foot-10 to 4-foot-6-inches tall and her hair was long and either dark brown or black.

Authorities say they are not aware of any missing children reports matching the child’s description and are seeking information in other states as well.

Police ask that anyone with information call 800-442-0776.