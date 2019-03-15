BEND, Ore. (AP) — A police officer in central Oregon who was placed on paid administrative leave last month following allegations of misconduct has requested for a judge to review the case.
The Bulletin reports the Sunriver Service District and Police Department placed Sgt. Joseph Patnode on leave after allegations that he mishandled a misconduct investigation into another police officer.
Patnode challenged the allegations, petitioning the Deschutes County Circuit Court for a judge’s review.
His attorney Daniel Thenell says Patnode can only be disciplined for willful violations, but he did not willingly violate department policy.
Debbie Baker, board administrator of the service district, declined to discuss the investigation, noting officials are “taking a fair look.”
Patnode has worked for the police department since September 2002.

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com