SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A new report by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department calls for more funding for hiking and walking trails in urban centers.
The Statesman Journal reports that the agency says $640 million is needed to create those trails for a population that’s getting older, more diverse and more urbanized.
The report is produced every five years to set policy and help cities and counties get grant money.
The department says the investment could save billions in health care costs because people are more likely to get outside and exercise when they have options close to home.
The report also examines how to bring recreation to low-income families that have traditionally been underserved.
Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com