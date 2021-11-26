PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregonians will soon have more options for camping — especially those looking for a quick trip — as the state parks department works to finalize details on a capital improvement plan.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reported on Thursday staff in the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department staff recently outlined some of the plans at a Parks and Recreation Commission meeting.

Park Services Manager Matt Rippee said expanded campgrounds are in the works for several state parks in the Willamette Valley, including Silver Falls and Champoeg.

“It also gives folks an opportunity, if a big storm comes through in the middle of the night, or a baby is crying, they can hop in the car and head home, and it’s not a four hour drive,” he said.

The expansion is part of an approved $50 million, by state lawmakers, to fund a series of projects over the next five years.

In addition, as part of the package the iconic Smith Rock State Park is set to receive $4 million to $6 million for upgrades throughout the park — including added parking, extended hiking trails and a visitor center.