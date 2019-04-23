PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Officials in eastern Oregon are urging the governor to declare a state of emergency in response to recent flooding.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Monday that Office of Emergency Management Director Andrew Phelps was scheduled to be in Umatilla County to assess damage Tuesday.

Phelps last week declined to recommend an emergency declaration to Democratic Gov. Kate Brown.

A spokeswoman says the agency needs a comprehensive damage assessment before issuing a disaster declaration.

The county 209 miles (about 336 kilometers) east of Portland declared a local state of emergency April 10 due to flooding from rapid snowmelt and spring rains.

A county commissioner says homes have experienced up to 18 inches of water in basements, while a nursing home was evacuated and a footbridge was washed away.

___

Information from: KOPB-, http://www.opb.org