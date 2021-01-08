SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon will be stepping up its vaccinations against COVID-19, including by administering thousands of doses at the state fairgrounds in Salem this weekend with the support of the National Guard, Gov. Kate Brown said Friday.

“The goal is to vaccinate 250 people per hour, vaccinating thousands of Oregonians,” Brown announced during a Zoom call with reporters.

Those eligible to receive the vaccination are in the top priority category set by the Oregon Health Authority, which includes hospitals, health care providers and residents at long-term care facilities; emergency medical service providers and other first responders.

Those who appear at the fairgrounds for the vaccination “will be asked to provide … a self attestation that they qualify in the Phase 1a category,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “This is part of the process of simplifying 1a and being able to get through the category as quickly as we can.”

OHA expects that between 300,000 and 400,000 individuals will qualify for access to COVID-19 vaccination under Phase 1a.

Allen said the federal government has painted too rosy a picture about the rollout of the vaccines.

“This is going to take a while. I think it’s been challenging for people to hear that messaging from us when the federal government has been much more optimistic in its messaging and talking about … how virtually everybody who wants a vaccine would be able to get it by June,” Allen said.

He said the fall is “a reasonable target … unless many more vaccines are approved or much, much more production comes online or more doses are purchased from manufacturers than are available now.”

On Friday, OHA recorded 7,994 doses of vaccine administered — including 578 second doses — raising the state’s total number of shots given to 74,914.

Questions have been raised about the governor announcing last month she wants to see schools reopen soon. In a letter to Brown on Thursday, teachers unions representing Oregon’s five largest school districts said that before schools open, staff and students need free and frequent access to COVID-19 testing and staff must have access to a vaccine.

“The harsh reality is that many of our kids across the state have been out of school for almost a year now in terms of in-classroom learning,” Brown told reporters. “It’s extremely challenging for a lot of kids, particularly our littles, to be learning how to read or learning how to do math on a computer remotely.”

She also said some communities are not well connected or lack internet connections, and many parents are struggling with trying to take care of their children at home while also assisting in teaching and trying to do their own jobs.

The health agency also reported Friday that COVID-19 claimed seven more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,575. There were also 1,755 new cases, bringing the total to 122,847 in a state with a population of around 4.2 million.

