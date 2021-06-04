RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada prosecutors say two Oregon men face possible life sentences without parole for the killing of a man during a 2019 robbery attempt in Reno.

Daniel Shadow Bear Hutchinson, 24, and Justin Tyron Jackson, 55, both from Chiloquin, Oregon, are scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 17 in the shooting death of Christopher Dressler, 37, of Sparks, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Hutchinson and Jackson were convicted of first-degree murder and attempted robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, the office said.

According to the office, Dressler met Hutchinson and Jackson at a club and walked with the two men before they tried to rob Dressler, who was shot in the chest by Hutchinson.