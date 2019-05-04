PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man is accusing his landlord of “catnapping” his feline pet in a lawsuit filed in Portland.

The Oregonian/Oregon Live reports Joshua Smith is seeking up to $250,000 from landlord Devon Andrade and property owner Axford Lane LLC for entering his rental home in southeast Portland and removing his 3-year-old tabby cat, Frank.

Andrade declined to comment and Axford Lane LLC couldn’t immediately be reached.

Smith’s lawsuit claims Andrade inflicted emotional distress and was negligent in his duties as a landlord when he entered the unit without permission or prior notice on Monday and then put Frank in his car.

Smith’s lawyer said there aren’t rules prohibiting him from keeping a pet in the home.

Smith is also offering a $500 reward for information about Frank, who remains missing.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com