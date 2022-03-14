BEND, Ore. (AP) — A La Pine man is suing St. Charles Health System in Bend for $43.5 million after complications from brain surgery left him paralyzed.

Jackie Dale Yeley filed the lawsuit Thursday in Deschutes County Circuit Court, through attorneys with the Barton Law Group, The Bulletin reported.

The lawsuit alleges medical malpractice and also names Bend-based surgery provider Northwest Brain and Spine. St. Charles was served with the lawsuit on Friday, according to spokeswoman Lisa Goodman.

“We feel deep compassion for Mr. Yeley and his family managing this situation,” she wrote The Bulletin. “But we believe St. Charles caregivers provided excellent care, and we are confident that any factfinder will agree.”

On Jan. 8, 2020, Yeley underwent a neurological procedure at St. Charles Bend to address numbness in his left foot and “vague left leg pain.”

The procedure was performed by Dr. Kent Yundt with several other doctors and nurses. During the procedure, Yeley suffered an accidental dural tear, which Yundt noted and repaired, according to the lawsuit. The dura is a tough, fibrous membrane surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

The next day, Yeley’s condition worsened and he complained of severe pain, according to the lawsuit.

On Jan. 10, another surgeon performed emergency procedures to drain fluid and relieve pressure on Yeley’s brain.

Yeley never recovered sensation in his lower extremities or the use of his legs.