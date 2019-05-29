PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon hospital has agreed to pay a settlement to the husband of a woman whose wedding rings disappeared within hours of her death.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday that an insurance adjuster for Providence Portland Medical Center has agreed to pay $10,000 to John Granlund.

Granlund says the couple was married for 64 years and the wedding rings vanished from his 82-year-old wife’s hand shortly after her April 27 death from heart failure.

Family members say they heard multiple possible explanations but felt they were being stonewalled by hospital officials.

Granlund says he hired an attorney last week and the case was settled five hours later.

The hospital says its investigation into the disappearance will continue.

Granlund acknowledges he likely will never learn what happened to the rings.

