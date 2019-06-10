PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man who fired multiple gunshots during a road rage encounter has been sentenced to three years of probation.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Monday that 28-year-old Dat Quoc Do was sentenced Monday after apologizing to the victims in a Portland court.

A judge also ordered Do to pay $1,158 in restitution to the victims in addition to the 93 days he has served in custody.

Authorities say Do fired shots from a .45-caliber handgun into the air from the passenger window of a car on U.S. Route 26 in September 2017.

Police say no one was injured in the encounter near the Warm Springs Reservation 97 miles (156 kilometers) southeast of Portland.

Lyda Rhoan says she and her daughter and niece were traumatized by the event.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com