SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man who shot and killed a man during a drug robbery has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Salem Statesman Journal reported Monday that 37-year-old Zachary Urton was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 30 years, as well as additional prison time for his role in the November 2017 robbery.

Urton was one of three people arrested in connection with the murder of 37-year-old Kenny Kalugin in Salem.

Police say Kalugin suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was found dead in a car parked in an alley in the city about 46 miles (74 kilometers) south of Portland.

Police say Urton and two others intended to have Kalugin “front” drugs for them because they did not have money to pay.

___

Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com