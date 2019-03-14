BEAVERCREEK, Ore. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a deadly shooting that followed an argument in rural northwest Oregon.
KATU-TV reported Wednesday that Howard Bunnell Jr. was sentenced earlier this month after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the death of 45-year-old Alvin Wallenstein.
According to court documents, the two men had gotten into an argument outside Bunnell’s home in rural Clackamas County in August 2017.
Authorities say Bunnell fired a shotgun at Wallenstein’s vehicle, and Wallenstein pulled out a handgun.
According to the documents, the two exchanged gunfire, resulting in Wallenstein getting shot in the chest. He died at the scene.
Information from: KATU-TV, http://www.katu.com/