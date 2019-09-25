PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man has been sentenced to more than six years in state prison for breaking into a home and attacking a jail guard.

KPTV-TV reported Wednesday that Hayden Landry Davis was sentenced Wednesday to 74 months in prison and two years of post-prison supervision.

Davis pleaded guilty last week to assaulting a public safety officer.

Days later a jury found him guilty of first-degree attempted burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.

Authorities say Davis used a hammer to smash a sliding-glass window and break into a Beaverton home in February 2018.

Authorities say that after his arrest the same day, Davis attacked a Washington County Jail deputy, hitting him several times in the face.

Officials say the deputy suffered minor injuries while fighting off Davis with help from other inmates.

