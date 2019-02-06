CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he raped and sexually abused an infant girl.

The Corvallis Gazette-Times reports 30-year-old Edd Sterling Lahar was arraigned last week in Benton County Circuit Court on 25 felony counts, including sex abuse, rape, sodomy, and using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.

His defense attorney, Michael Flinn, entered the not guilty pleas on his behalf.

Police searched his apartment in Corvallis last week after they received information that he had sexually explicit images of a child on his cellphone.

Lahar remains in custody in the Benton County Jail.

The judge set his bail at $10 million during the arraignment hearing.

___

Information from: Gazette-Times, http://www.gtconnect.com