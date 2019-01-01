CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man accused of killing his relative during a fight has pleaded not guilty.
The Corvallis Gazette-Times reports that 45-year-old Chad Cheever entered the plea Monday in Linn County Circuit Court to charges of murder by abuse and second-degree assault.
Cheever was indicted in December in the death of 60-year-old Don Whisenhunt.
Court documents say the Tangent-area farm mechanic died in September following massive injuries stemming from a fight with Cheever, who is the nephew of Whisenhunt’s ex-wife.
Cheever was initially charged with manslaughter and second-degree assault following the death.
Judge Daniel Murphy ordered Cheever to be held in the Linn County Jail without bail.
Cheever’s next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25.
___
Information from: Gazette-Times, http://www.gtconnect.com