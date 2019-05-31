JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a Portland, Oregon, man was the victim of a fatal rollover crash on Interstate 94 near Jamestown, North Dakota.

Sixty-six-year-old Mike Caldwell died Wednesday evening.

The State Patrol says it was responding to a report of a pickup truck driving recklessly when the truck veered off the interstate, onto the median and back on the road, then spun out of control and rolled multiple times.

Caldwell was thrown from the truck and died at the scene.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor. The crash is still being investigated.