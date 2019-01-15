SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate at a minimum-security prison in Oregon has died.
The Statesman Journal reports 42-year-old Jeffery Foret died Monday morning at the Santiam Correctional Institution in Salem.
The State Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet determined his cause of death.
According to court documents, Foret, of Salem, was convicted in August 2016 for a hit-and-run wreck.
He was sentenced to three years of probation, but he was sent to prison in September 2018 for violating probation terms.
His earliest release date was set for January 2021.
The state prison in Salem houses about 440 male inmates who are within four years of release.
Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com