BEND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man sentenced for raping a woman he met on a dating website has dropped his bid for a retrial in exchange of 10 years off his prison term.
The Bulletin reports 45-year-old Thomas Bray of Bend was previously sentenced to 25 years in prison for the February 2011 rape, but the state Supreme Court vacated his conviction last year.
The court had ordered a fact-finding hearing to determine if evidence withheld from Bray’s 2012 trial would have affected the outcome.
A judge reinstated the conviction Monday after Bray and Deschutes County prosecutors reached a settlement.
The former anesthesiologist and teacher at Central Oregon Community College will now be eligible for release in 2027.
