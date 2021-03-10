SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The police bulletin, all in uppercase, carried this headline on Wednesday: MAN ARRESTED FOR SHOOTING AT HALLUCINATIONS.

Officers in Salem, Oregon, on Tuesday afternoon responded to reports of a man shooting a gun in the backyard of a residence. The man then drove away. Officers located the vehicle and detained the man, Martin Abrego, 27, of Salem.

Police said they noticed the smell of natural gas, cordoned off the area and summoned the fire department. Gas to the home was turned off. It turned out that one of the bullets hit the home’s natural gas meter. No one was hurt.

Detectives said Abrego was possibly under the influence of narcotics and was hallucinating. He believed he was being attacked and shot at the hallucinations, police said.

Abrego was taken to a hospital for treatment of his condition and was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and reckless endangering. It was unclear if he had a lawyer.

There were no drug charges. Personal-use amounts of drugs this year became legal in Oregon.

As of Feb. 1, police in Oregon can no longer arrest someone for possession of small amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, oxycodone and other drugs. That’s when a ballot measure that decriminalized them took effect.

Instead, those found in possession face a $100 fine or a health assessment that could lead to addiction counseling.

Addiction recovery centers must be available by Oct. 1.

