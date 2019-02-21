SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers are considering a bill that would establish a hemp commission in the state to raise money for research and promotion.
The Capital Press reported Thursday that House Bill 2740 would pay for the commission by charging assessments to hemp growers. It would also align the state and federal definitions of the crop.
Hemp is booming in Oregon and is poised to become the state’s top agricultural commodity with more than $1 billion in revenues in 2019. That’s up from roughly $500 million last year.
The legislation would also harmonize Oregon’s statutory language for hemp with the federal government’s, which recently changed with the national legalization of hemp through the 2018 Farm Bill.
Most Read Local Stories
- UW Medicine mistakenly exposed information on nearly 1 million patients
- Tim Eyman charged with misdemeanor theft; attorneys call chair's removal from store an accident
- Seattle household net worth ranks among top in nation — but wealth doesn't reach everyone | FYI Guy
- Do you rely on a bus through downtown? Prepare for big changes
- Pearl Jam announces $10.8 million to combat homelessness
___
Information from: Capital Press, http://www.capitalpress.com/washington