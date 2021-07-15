PRINEVILLE, Ore. (AP) — A journeyman jockey who rode thoroughbreds and quarter horses around the Pacific Northwest was killed Wednesday at the Crooked River Roundup Horse Race in Prineville, officials said.

The Jockey Guild said Eduardo Gutierrez-Sosa, 29, was based primarily out of Grants Pass, The Bulletin reported. He was married and had three children who were known to greet him after his races.

Prineville Police Capt. Larry Seymour said Thursday that Gutierrez-Sosa was killed about 7:40 p.m. in the first race of the night. He was thrown from his horse and died from injuries sustained in the fall, Seymour said.

Prineville Police and the state racing board are investigating, Seymour said.

Wednesday was the start of the three-day roundup, which is back after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our hearts are broken,” Doug Smith, race chairman for the roundup, told the newspaper.

Gutierrez-Sosa began racing in 2013, according to the horse racing industry database Equibase. He won 194 thoroughbred races and 171 quarter horse races, according to Equibase.