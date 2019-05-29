SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A GOP stalling tactic to delay progress on Oregon House Democrats’ platform came to an end after two Republicans broke party lines.

Reps. Bill Post and Mike Nearman joined House Democrats Wednesday in voting to suspend the requirement that all legislation be read in full.

That gave the chamber, overwhelmingly controlled by Democrats, the votes needed to end a month-long stalling tactic that required that hundreds of pages of legislation be read aloud.

In a statement, Post says that slowing down House business isn’t productive given there’s only a month left this legislative session. Democrats have already implemented their main priorities, including a $1 billion school funding package paid for through a new tax on business.

Post says that “it’s time to move on and face the music of a supermajority.”